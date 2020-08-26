Jazz after sunset

From the comfort of your home, enjoy an evening of jazz from Joel Harrison in a special concert. He will play a mix of jazz standards, original music, folk songs such as “We Shall Overcome,” and a piece by James Taylor. Among other talents, Joel is a guitarist, composer, vocalist, and songwriter, and he is the founder and director of the Alternative Guitar Summit. He has played live music on the Island for decades, especially with Stan Strickland. For the Zoom link for Friday, August 28, at 8 pm, contact the Edgartown library: 508-627-4221, programs@edgartownlibrary.org.