Poet’s Corner

I am

By Ellie Bates

I am the bright orange butterfly weed

I survive with the poison ivy in sandy soil

I am a place of rest and nourishment

for the monarch’s long journey

I am brown spikes of wheat grass

uncultivated, rich with tiny seeds

strong and steady I withstand fierce winds

or bow gracefully to a gentle breeze

I am red rose hips on prickly stems

changed from delicate pink flowers

now carefully gathered to make jelly

enough to enjoy or lovingly give away

I am the bittersweet vine green with envy

forgotten near vibrant goldenrod

I am patient and strong and know

my branches will burst yellow then red

when summer flowers are gone

I am the milkweed pod on a stem

which once held tiny flowers

I cradle hundreds of feathery seeds

released by the wind, to grow next spring

I am sweet corn on stalks touching the sky

ready to harvest, even as daylight wanes

I glow with abundance and hope

I delight in the change I bring

I am August

Ellie Bates is a member of the M.V. Poets Collective, Cleaveland House Poets, and New England Poetry Club. She writes about nature in various nontraditional forms, as well as lyric, narrative, and haiku.

