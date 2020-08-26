Veterans town hall meeting

The VA Providence Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration’s Providence Regional Office, and the Cape Cod Vet Center will participate in two joint veterans town hall meetings at 4 and 5 pm, Tuesday, Sept. 15, at American Legion Post 257, 34 William St., in Vineyard Haven.

Leadership from the VA Providence HCS, VBA RO, and the Vet Center, as well as the Dukes County veterans services officer, will provide updates and respond to questions from the audience during the meetings. Masks will be required for the meetings, which will follow social distancing guidelines.

According to a press release, the VA Providence HCS provides primary care, mental health services, and telehealth for enrolled veterans on Martha’s Vineyard through a monthly Veterans Clinic at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The clinic is part of the VA Providence Healthcare System, which provides healthcare for roughly 36,000 veterans in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including primary care, mental health services, surgery, and more than 30 specialty clinics.

“Veterans and caregivers are invited to attend these town hall meetings to get an update on accessing veterans healthcare and benefits on the Vineyard, and ask questions,” Lawrence Connell, director of the VA Providence HCS, said in the release.