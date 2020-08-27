Bob Dutton gets his final wish

1 of 2

Bob Dutton is known to countless Islanders for Island Entertainment, which he founded in 1986, for his work with the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse and as the theater manager of the M.V. Film Center. Bob would often get up and introduce movies to the audience. Bob was also instrumental in creating the LGBTQ Spectrum Film Festival.

According to Bob’s wife Molly Conole, on July 7 he was rushed to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston with what was to be diagnosed as Glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain tumor. And unfortunately, according to Molly, Bob was too weak to withstand chemotherapy or radiation treatments. “He fought so hard,” Molly said, “but the tumor fought harder.”

Bob was taken off of any proactive treatment and released from Brigham & Women’s on August 23 so he could return home and be surrounded by family and friends. Unfortunately things took another turn for the worse this Tuesday when Bob was no longer able to get sustenance from his feeding tubes and he now continues to grow even weaker.

There is, however, a ray of good news. Among his many skills, Bob is a playwright, he’s a past recipient of the Kaplan Playwriting Competition sponsored by the Eventide Theatre Company on Cape Cod.

He had been working on a new play called “The Ivory Door,” a work based loosely on a play by A.A. Milne. “Very loosely,” Molly said.

When Rhonda Day Ross, an old friend of Bob’s from Emerson College and someone who had worked with both Bob and Molly when they were in Florida working as actors at Disney and Universal Studios, learned of Bob’s medical condition she thought what better gift could she give Bob than to produce his new play.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Ross said. “I got the script on Sunday, and put a post on Facebook to cast for the parts for a Zoom performance and we got a terrific response. People came out of the woodwork, people from Emerson College, people Bob and Molly had worked with in Florida, people from the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.” Bob and Molly’s two children, Mia and Simon, will even have roles.

Rhonda also got a response from Mitzi Maxwell who runs the Mad Cow Theater in Orlando, where Bob and Molly once performed. “Mitzi volunteered to give us her Zoom platform,” Rhonda said, “she also volunteered the services of her graphic designer who designed a playbill, and her stage manager.

The Zoom production will be at 10 am tomorrow, August 28. “I know it’s a crazy time,” Molly said, “but we wanted to have it early when hopefully Bob will be more alert.”

Molly thinks that this will mean so much to Bob. “We used to talk about the play and Bob would try to imagine who should play each of the roles,” Molly said. You can join Bob in viewing the Zoom performance by going to “The Ivory Door.”