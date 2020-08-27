Peter Worden Look, of Edgartown, passed away on August 12, 2020, at age 84. He fought a 10-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Peter was born April 4, 1936, in Oak Bluffs, to Agatha Worden Look and Christopher (Huck) Look. He lived all his life in Edgartown. He served on the Edgartown Fire Department for 57 years as deputy fire chief, retiring at the mandatory age of 70. He served as a deputy sheriff for Dukes County, then chief court officer for 30 years, retiring in 1999. He worked at the Harborside Liquor Store on Main Street for many years, then bought Al’s Package Store. He served on the building committee of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, the Edgartown finance board, and the board of engineers of the Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis (Schwab) Look, sons Peter L., Gary (Amy), and Jeffrey (Victoria), and daughter Marilyn (Ned); and stepchildren Pauline Maciel (Robert) and Robert Brown (Teri). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; his sister Leslie Carroll and brother-in-law Thomas Teller, sister-in-law and brother-in-law David and Rhoda Schwab, and sisters-in-law Ellen Everett of Overgaard, Ariz., and Audrey Harding of Falmouth; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Barbara Lee, Nancy McCormack, and Estey Teller, and brother Christopher (“Huck”) Look.

He loved his poker games every Wednesday, and just a month ago had it at his home. The same group every week played at his home.

A graveside service was held on August 15, where Peter was laid to rest at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown. The Rev. Chip Seadale officiated the service, and honors were provided by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgartown Fire Department.

Donations in Peter’s name may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, Suite D3, South Dennis, MA 02660.

