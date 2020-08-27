Town hall-style meetings held for veterans

The Veterans Administration’s Providence Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration’s Providence Regional Office and Cape Cod Vet Center will participate in two joint veterans town hall meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 4 pm and 5 pm at the American Legion Post 257, 47 Martin Road, Vineyard Haven. Due to social distancing, the meetings will be limited to 25 people at a time.

Leadership from the organizations, as well as the Dukes County Veterans Services Officer will provide updates and respond to questions during the meetings. Masks will be required.

The VA Providence provides primary care, mental health services, and telehealth for enrolled veterans on Martha’s Vineyard through a monthly clinic at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.