Construction of Beach Road SUP about to begin

A project years in the making is about to begin on Beach Road, according to an email from Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing roadwork on the shared-use path (SUP) beginning Sept. 8. The work is expected to continue through August of 2023, the release states. “The work will be restricted during the peak traffic summer months and will only be conducted between Labor Day and Memorial Day each year,” according to the release.

The proposed project has been controversial among some Beach Road property owners who believe a symmetrical bike path would make more sense on the heavily traveled road.

The project includes reconstruction of sidewalks, a shared-use path, and drainage improvements. Work will be done from 7 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

“ The work will require temporary intermittent lane closures. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained whenever possible,” the release states. “A one-way westbound detour will be utilized, as needed, to facilitate travel to and from the ferry terminal. Emergency vehicle access will not be restricted.”

The detour will begin on Beach Road in Oak Bluffs and will continue as follows:

Beach Road to Eastville Ave to County Road

County Road to Barnes Road

Barnes Road to Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road

Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road to State Road

“Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” the release states. “All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency. “

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to: