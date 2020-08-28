Ferry worker positive for COVID-19

An employee on the Steamship Authority ferry Woods Hole has tested positive for COVID-19. The vessel is currently on the Nantucket route.

The last shift the employee worked on the vessel was noon Aug. 25 at Hyannis to 11:30 am Aug. 26 at the same port, according to a release.

“The employee subsequently learned of a possible exposure to COVID-19, was tested, and learned of the results on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020,” the release states. “The employee then immediately informed the Authority of the results. The Authority has subsequently informed other crew members who were on that watch, as well as any other employee who may have been exposed, so those individuals may arrange for testing through their primary care physicians.

The Steamship Authority believes the employee was “unlikely” to have extended exposure with the public.

“Due to their typical work duties,” the release states, “the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours. The Authority is working closely with public health officials in Barnstable County to guide its efforts to share information and public health recommendations with passengers and Steamship employees who may have come into contact with the employee.”

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said the Woods Hole didn’t go out of service as a result of the discovery but underwent sanitization measures while underway. The work done was on top of the routine sanitation regimen done on the ferry.

The name of the employee and the position of the employee have been withheld by the SSA to protect the employee’s privacy.

“‘Our COVID-19 protocols were put in place to protect our employees and our customers, and I am thankful to our employees for continuing to closely adhere to them so that we can take appropriate action when necessary,” SSA general manager Robert Davis said through the release. “I hope our employee experiences a full and quick recovery.”

This is not the first time SSA employees have tested positive. Two SSA employees tested positive earlier this month and another one tested positive in May. No employees involved with the Martha’s Vineyard route have tested positive.