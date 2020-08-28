Hospital reports eighth COVID-19 case this month

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported a new case of COVID-19 Friday — its eighth reported case this month.

Friday’s new case also brings the hospital’s total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 45 since it began testing in March. In total, the hospital has tested 3,970 patients, with 3,896 negatives, and 29 pending results. There are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In April, the hospital transferred three patients off-Island who tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Hospital CEO Denise Schepici and chief nurse and operating officer Claire Seguin said the recent uptick in cases over the past two weeks was expected, but the hospital is monitoring the data closely. Schepici also reiterated the importance of wearing masks and socially distancing.

As of Thursday, TestMV has tested 11,299 patients with 10,643 negatives, and 635 pending results.The town of Aquinnah has tested 134 patients with zero positives, 109 negatives, and 25 pending results. The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed one other case separately, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 66.

The Island has seen 13 new cases in August. Of the Island’s 65 confirmed positive cases, 59 are no longer symptomatic, and have been released from isolation. Three are still being monitored by public health officials, and one was lost to a follow up call. Health officials have linked 25 of the confirmed cases to several cases among nine different household groups, according to the boards of health.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day and due to someone being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of 65 of the confirmed cases, 40 are female and 23 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 13 are 20-29 years old, nine cases are 60-69 years old, eight are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and three are 70 years or older.

Data on the hospital’s Friday case was not yet available.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 20. Of those, 17 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 12 are female and eight are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.