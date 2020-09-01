M.V. Airport awarded $366,016 in infrastructure grants 

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY) has received $366,016 in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant funds to be used in phase three of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) study at the airport, according to a press release.

More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants are being awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories, according to the release.

Airport director Geoff Freeman told The Times MVY will use the grant funds to conduct environmental studies for any of the improvement projects laid out in the Airport Master Plan.

As part of the MEPA screening process, multiple steps must be taken to ensure all environmental impacts are identified and remediated to the fullest possible extent. First comes the environmental notification form (ENF), which identifies the MEPA review thresholds that the project meets or exceeds, and any agency actions that it may require.

The next step is to file an environmental impact report (EIR) detailing the specific environmental impacts, if any, and finding alternatives for possible mitigation.

If the project is determined not to have a significant impact on the environment, a finding of no significant impact will be submitted.