Lucille G. Whitman

Lucille Gardner Whitman, 91, died in St. Petersburg, Fla., on August 17, 2020, after a brief illness.

Lucille was born on Jan. 26,1929, in New Bedford to Gladys Koenig Hillman and John Gardner Hillman. She spent her early years living in the home of her paternal grandparents on Pope Street in New Bedford, and in Providence, R.I.

After graduating from New Bedford High School, Lucille attended St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing. One of her classmates there was Bernice Wells (Orcutt) of Edgartown, who introduced her to Bob Carroll. In 1950 they married, and Lucille’s life in Edgartown began.

In the early 1950s she worked at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, while Bob was out fishing. Later they ran the Coffee Shop, where Rockfish is now. The Seafood Shanty on Dock Street was started by Bob and Lucille in 1960.

In the 1960s, when her husband was busy growing his real estate business and buying hotels, there were few restaurants open in the off-season. Often Bob would call in the late afternoon and say, I’m bringing some people home for dinner. Julia Child would be consulted, the table set, and a lovely dinner produced for whomever. Authors, artists, teachers, journalists, and governors were entertained in their dining room on High Street, always accompanied by her delicious food, spirited conversation, and welcoming nature.

In later years, she and her second husband, Roger C. Whitman, traveled the world in search of birds and adventure. South Africa, Europe, China, Peru, the Amazon, Alaska (with James Michener on board), and Borneo were explored. They had a home in Guadeloupe in the French West Indies, and later for many years in Gulfport, Fla., where Lucille leaves many friends. She was a longtime parishioner at Pasadena Community Church, where she organized the weekly community dinners for many years.

Lucille was an intrepid traveler, and even in her 90s didn’t worry a bit about getting on a plane and heading up to the Vineyard. Her last trip was for Christmas in 2019 to celebrate with family here.

Lucille leaves four daughters, Sue Carroll of Edgartown (Jared Grant), Jane Joyce of Edgartown, Sarah Bray (John) of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Mary Ellen Goodsir (Rohan) of Whanganui, New Zealand; two stepsons, Grenville Whitman (Janice) of Rock Hall, Md. and Michael Whitman (Lynn) of Lyme, N.H.; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, among them Lucille the second. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger C. Whitman, in 2000.

Donations in her memory may be made to Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707. Arrangements are in the care of David C. Gross Funeral Homes, St. Petersburg. View the online guestbook at davidgross.com.