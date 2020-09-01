Motorist charged with second OUI after crash

West Tisbury Police have leveled an operating under the influence charge, second offense, against a 24-year-old motorist following a Friday night Jeep Cherokee crash. Police said Hailee McCarthy of Oak Bluffs was operator of the Jeep and her under license had been previously suspended, according to a report.

Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 675 State Road just before 11 pm where the Jeep had crashed into a tree. McCarthy was found to be the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was being attended to by an off-duty firefighter-EMT and evidenced “a severe right ankle fracture,” according to a report. When speaking with McCarthy and rendering aid to her, Detective Nick Wojtkielo and Sgt. Matt Gebo detected a “strong odor of alcohol,” a report states. The odor allegedly permeated their masks.

Police also observed “several unopened nip bottles and one opened Deep Eddy Lemonade nip bottle,” a report states.

Both an EMT and a paramedic later reported an odor of alcohol coming from McCarthy, a report states.

During her transfer in an ambulance, a paramedic asked McCarthy how much she drank and she allegedly said she consumed two nips.

According to the police report, McCarthy’s speech was “very slurred,” and her eyes were bloodshot.

At the hospital, McCarthy was issued citations for operating under the influence of alcohol (OUI), second offence, operation after suspension for OUI, speeding, and a marked lanes violation.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said she was subsequently airlifted from the Vineyard.

A report indicates McCarthy would be issued a summons to Edgartown District Court.