The Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard is moving into its 2020 grant cycle, and is welcoming applications for funding, according to a press release.

The Permanent Endowment welcomes applications from the Island’s nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are responsive to community needs, offer creative solutions to emerging issues, and support the quality of life on the Vineyard, the release states.

The release identifies issues involving COVID-19 and organizations that actively support the quality of life on Martha’s Vineyard.

“[The Permanent Endowment] recognize that many organizations have had to make drastic changes in the way services are provided, and that needs are constantly changing as the environment around us changes,” the release states.

While in past years the Permanent Endowment looked for new programs and projects that would enhance the missions of Island nonprofits, this year they expect much of the focus will be on supporting initiatives that are in response to the pandemic.

The release states that recipients of grants from the Emergency Response Fund are welcome to apply for additional grants from either that fund or in this cycle.

The 2020 grant application, which includes a list of criteria used for decision-making, may be found on the Permanent Endowment website. Applications must be submitted online by midnight, Sept. 15, with grants awarded in late October.