Robert Chambers (“Bobby”), 26, of Gainesville, Mo., passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.

He was born on April 26, 1993, in Oak Bluffs to Ronald Keith Chambers Jr. and Nancy Ann (Hathaway) Chambers.

Everyone who knew Bobby knew he had a heart of gold, and would help anyone who needed it. His smile and laugh were infectious, and brought happiness to all who knew him. We love him deeply, and he will be greatly missed.

Robert is survived by his sisters, Shelby Ann Harris and Jaime Lynn Chambers; his brothers Jason Shaw, Travis Shaw, Scott Shaw, and Ronald Keith Chambers III. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Ann Chambers.