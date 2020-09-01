SSA extends, expands ‘Sail into Imagination’

The Steamship Authority has extended the artwork submission deadline for “Sail into Imagination,” its student art contest, and has expanded the geographical area from which kids can send submissions. The goal is to “encourage students to share their vision of traveling aboard SSA ferries and to inspire artistic interpretations of growing up by the sea,” according to a release.

The fifth annual art contest is designed for students in grades K-12 who reside in the port communities of Falmouth, Hyannis, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, New Bedford, and Fairhaven. However, the contest is now not exclusive to those port communities.

“All students in other local communities within the Cape and Islands are eligible to submit artwork that will be judged in special award categories, to be featured in a Spotlight page in the 2021 calendar,” a release states. “Four prize winners from non-port communities will be selected in one of the following categories: Best Use of Color, Most Innovative, Most Expressive, and Most Imaginative.”

The Steamship Authority opted to expand the areas kids could submit from on account of the pandemic.

“In light of the COVID pandemic, we decided to extend the deadline and open up the art contest to students residing in all of our local communities so everyone could join this year’s contest,” Steamship Authority director of marketing Kimberlee McHugh said through the release. “Not only will it give local students an outlet to create a unique work of art, our local parents and teachers can use this contest as a new activity to help keep their children engaged and active.”

Some students will have their work displayed on ferries. A total of 13 winners will receive a $100 SSA gift card.

“All entrants, regardless of whether they are chosen for the calendar, will also be entered to win a grand prize of a $150 Visa gift card,” the release states.