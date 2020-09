Maverick Thomas Majkowski

Heather Majkowski and Jeff Majkowski of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Maverick Thomas Majkowski, on August 29, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maverick weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

George Riley Metros

Kathren Noel Hogan and Charles John Metros of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, George Riley Metros, on August 29, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. George weighed 8 pounds, 2.7 ounces.