Bushes and butterflies

From the comfortable and cool environment of your home, take a virtual stroll through a beautiful and colorful garden that has been cultivated for almost 40 years. The summer tour will be led by Steve Auerbach, who will guide you on a path filled with trees, shrubs, flowers, bushes, and maybe even a surprise or two. After the 20-minute video, Steve will answer any questions about his garden, or on the care and maintenance of plants. To join him on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 3 pm, obtain the Zoom link by visiting bit.ly/gardensteve, or contact the Oak Bluffs library: amalik@clamsnet.org, 508-693-9433.