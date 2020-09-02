Coming up at the West Tisbury library

On Thursday, Sept., 3 at 6:30 pm, join the M.V. Modern Quilters Guild online via the West Tisbury library. This group meets alternating Wednesdays and Thursdays, and is always open to new members. Email Katherine at longkat@comcast.net for the Zoom invitation.

Friday, Sept. 4, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Join the library on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 am when Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

The library will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 4:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 6:30 pm, Jennifer Burkin will lead a virtual beginner drawing class for teens and adults. This class will cover the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11 am, kids are invited to sign up for “Virtual Read to a Pup.” Have your children practice their reading skills by reading to a local dog via Zoom. Read-to-dog programs provide a space for children to practice reading in a judgment-free zone. Studies have shown that these programs can lead to more confident readers. There will be three 15-minute time slots available. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up.