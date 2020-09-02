Enjoy a newly released documentary about the Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center in West Tisbury. This short film from MVFF Productions not only shows the beautiful property where horses and humans come together, but also indoor footage of arena programs, including equine-assisted learning, group sessions, and therapeutic horsemanship. Hear from the staff of Misty Meadows, as well as the president of Island Autism Group, how a connection with horses can positively affect people of all ages and abilities. To learn more about their programs, visit mistymeadowsmv.org, and to watch the free movie, visit bit.ly/mistyfilm.