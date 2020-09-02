Tours and tastings

Experience the beautiful sights and edible delights of a certified organic dairy farm through a group tour and a cheese tasting. The Grey Barn and Farm in Chilmark offers this chance to look behind-the-scenes at their dairy operations. A private tour, which includes meeting furry and feathered animals and learning about farm life, can be arranged for up to nine friends and family. A private cheese tasting, where you can learn about Grey Barn’s signature cheeses and sample each one, is available for up to six people. To get started, gather your boots, sun hat, water bottle, and mask, then visit bit.ly/greybarnfarm to book a date.