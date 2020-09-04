MVRHS teachers working from home Friday

Teachers at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School were asked to work from home Friday after a staff member let school officials know they were being tested for COVID-19, MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy told The Times Friday.

Dingledy wrote an email to The Times in response to what she said were “rumors flying around about the [high school] evacuating.” She said teachers were asked to work from home Friday out of an abundance of caution. Anxiety levels are already high and school administrators, mindful of that, thought it was the best course of action for their “psychological well-being.”

This week teachers in Martha’s Vineyard public schools began the process of preparing for the upcoming school year with first-year teachers reporting on Monday and the full staff on Wednesday. The first 10 days of the school year have been set aside as professional development days.

“We have a situation where someone was in the building [Thursday] who is being tested now,” Dingledy wrote in an email to The Times. “It seemed best to just let all our surface areas sit over the weekend and bring people in next week. Our [professional development] days are such that people can simply access the work remotely. At this stage of re-introducing everyone to the building, that seemed the best way to go.”

Dingledy emphasized that the staff member involved did the right thing. “All protocols were adhered to and we have no concerns about safety, but wanted to give you a heads up,” she wrote.