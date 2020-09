The operator of a moped sustained minor injuries Saturday afternoon in a crash on Beach Road in Edgartown near Big Bridge.

Edgartown Police Sgt. Michael Snowden said police responded to the scene at 2:09 pm. The operator hit soft sand and lost control of the moped, he said. The man was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, he said.

The accident did cause a traffic snarl on the road, which runs along State Beach.