Trump floating rally passes through Oak Bluffs Harbor

1 of 10

A floating boat rally in support of President Donald Trump made a pass through Oak Bluffs Harbor Saturday afternoon. The rally started in East Falmouth, made a pass through Falmouth Harbor, crossed Vineyard Sound to Oak Bluffs, and then finished with an appearance in Woods Hole, according to social media posts.

During its visit to Oak Bluffs, the rally was greeted by some Trump opponents holding signs that read, “Make America Kind Again.”

There were also supporters on the harbor’s edge who waved American flags as the boats passed by.