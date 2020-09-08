Blake, Schilling to steer O.B. Fire Department

In back-to-back unanimous votes Tuesday night, Oak Bluffs selectmen empowered Police Chief Erik Blake and retired Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling to shape and control the Oak Bluff Fire Department.

After returning from an executive session described as “contract negotiations with non-union personnel” on the agenda, chairman Jason Balboni almost immediately accepted a motion from selectman Brian Packish for a three-year contract renewal for OB Police Chief Erik Blake. That contract would include “an addendum for six month public safety director with a six month renewal clause,” Packish said.

The board voted unanimously for the contract, though the terms were not immediately released.

When asked by The Times to describe the role of public safety director, town administrator Robert Whritenour said the position was temporary and “will grant administrative authority for the police department and the fire department under Chief Blake.”

Packish made another motion “to direct the town administrator to enter into negotiations with John Schilling for the position of civilian technical advisor in relation to our fire department.”

The board voted unanimously to do so.

When asked by The Times what that would entail, Whritenour said, “We’re going to seek to bring in retired Chief Schilling as a civilian technical advisor to make recommendations on the oversight of the fire department and its training and management of day to day operations. And those recommendations will be made through the public safety director.”

Whritenour said Schilling would have no rank in the department and there will be no change to interim Fire Chief Martin Greene’s role in the department.

Packish later told The Times he has “complete confidence” in Blake and Schilling.

“The two of them have known each other and worked together for a long time,” he said.

He said the board was “grateful” Schilling decided to lend a hand so soon after retirement.

“John’s a good guy — very even-keeled,” he said.

Neither Blake nor Schilling could immediately be reached for comment.