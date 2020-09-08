Veterans organization to hold free food service

The Cape and Island Veterans Organization will be distributing bags of free food for all veterans on Sept. 18 at 10 am at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Oak Bluffs.

While veterans are asked to bring their DD214 form to participate, those without their DD214 form can also show up, and will receive help on-site to verify their veteran identification. A DD214 form is a certificate of release or discharge that verifies a service member’s proof of military service.

Those interested in participating are asked to send a confirmation email to rtankard@mvcommunityservices.org by Sept. 10.