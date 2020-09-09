Wren Slate Castro-Goldin

Ava Castro and Scott Goldin of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Wren Slate Castro-Goldin, on August 16, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Wren weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Josephine Rae Whitcombe

Indaia Whitcombe and Sebastian Hiatt of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Josephine Rae Whitcombe, on August 28, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Josephine weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Anna Cecilia Cardoso de Souza

Angelica Cardoso and Izaque Souza of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Anna Cecilia Cardoso de Souza, on Sept. 1, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Anna weighed 6 pounds, 12.64 ounces.

Xena Nova Clarke

Jillian Sedlier-Clarke and Tavares Clarke announce the birth of a daughter, Xena Nova Clarke, on Sept. 2, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Xena weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Rylee Jean Wood

Jordan Wood and Brian Wood of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Rylee Jean Wood, on Sept. 6, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rylee weighed 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces.