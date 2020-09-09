Coming up at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library hosts Jason Mazar-Kelly’s all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 am. Please contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Monday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 am, join the library for virtual Ballet and Books with ballerina Miss Shannon. Class starts with singing, stretching, basic ballet technique, and creative movement games/exercises, and class will conclude with a ballet-themed storytime. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 7 pm, join Niki Patton for virtual Writers Read. This event features community members reading short original prose pieces. Fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes. Critique to follow reading is optional. Sign up to be a reader or listener at this event by emailing Patton at gaia1muse@gmail.com.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 4:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. Also at 4:30 pm, local architect Bruce MacNelly will lead a virtual Architecture Presentation. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 6:30 pm, Jennifer Burkin will lead a virtual beginner drawing class for teens and adults. This class will cover the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. From 11 am to 4 pm, drop by the Field Gallery for a storywalk for kids and families. As you walk the gardens and grounds, you’ll read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett. While the grounds are open for the public to enjoy, social distancing and mask-wearing are required. At 4:30 pm, the library will host a virtual book talk with suspense author Jenny Milchman. She will discuss her newly released book, “The Second Mother.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.