Court report: August 27 – Sept. 4

August 27, 2020

George A. Baird, Aquinnah; DOB 6/5/76, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Emily Hall, West Tisbury; DOB 9/12/82, assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Lenthia T. Lewis Jr., Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/14/87, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial conference.

Sean G. Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/20/72, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

August 28, 2020

George A. Baird, Aquinnah; DOB 6/5/76, rape, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, assault and battery on a family/household member/a second charge of rape: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert J. Francis Jr., West Tisbury; DOB 8/20/58, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Matthew L. Jackson, Edgartown; DOB 11/3/66, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, use of electronic device while operating motor vehicle, first offense: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert J. Francis Jr., West Tisbury; DOB 8/20/58, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert J. Francis Jr., West Tisbury; DOB 8/20/58, disorderly conduct, open and gross lewdness: continued to pretrial conference.

August 31, 2020

Jean Milbratz, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/18/74, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Abraham T. Rendon, Edgartown; DOB 10/25/89, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Jorge L. Urquijo, Montclair, NJ; DOB 10/5/1965, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Josiana Von Neumann, a.k.a. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs, DOB 11/21/79, unregistered motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 3, 2020

Ronald L. Hillman, New York, N.Y.; DOB 3/12/56, indecent exposure, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Raphael C. Magri, Edgartown; DOB 3/3/84, two counts of violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael J. Maynard, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/26/90, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 4, 2020

Anthony J. Cimeno, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/7/99, rape, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial conference.