Crafty in a book studio

Have fun being creative in a papermaking and book arts studio nestled in the woods of West Tisbury. Seastone Papers offers group workshops, private sessions, and individual studio time. For September, instructor Sandy Bernat is teaching three classes: A Roundabout Book, Origami-Fold Concertina Book, and eight Cut-and-Fold Books. Use your imagination as you play with colorful art supplies to create, decorate, and fill your own keepsake book. To learn more about Seastone Papers and to browse an online shop, visit seastonepapers.com.