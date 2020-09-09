Online book talk with suspense author Jenny Milchman

1 of 2

The West Tisbury library hosts an online book talk with suspense writer Jenny Milchman on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 pm. Milchman will discuss her newly released book, “The Second Mother.” This is a live event that will meet on Zoom.

Milchman is the Mary Higgins Clark awardwinning and USA Today bestselling author of five novels of psychological suspense. According to a press release from the library, her work has been praised by the New York Times, the Associated Press, the New York Journal of Books, San Francisco Review of Books, and others. Milchman’s novels are all set in the fictional Adirondack town of Wedeskyull, but in her latest, she moves to a tiny island off the coast of Maine. When her first novel came out, she packed her family up, “car-schooling” her children as she and her husband toured bookstores, libraries, and book clubs across the U.S. Shelf Awareness called it the world’s longest book tour, and Milchman is looking forward to taking it virtual and meeting new readers on another coastal island, the release says.

In “The Second Mother,” main character Julie Weathers isn’t sure if she’s running away or starting over, but moving to a remote island off the coast of Maine feels right for someone with reasons to flee her old life. The sun-washed, sea-stormed speck of land seems welcoming, the lobster plentiful, and the community close and tightly knit. But as Julie takes on the challenge of teaching the island’s children, the release describes, she comes to suspect that she may have traded one place shrouded in trouble for another, and she begins to wonder if the greatest danger on Mercy Island is its lost location far out to sea, or the people who live there.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to receive the Zoom invitation to join. This event is free and open to the public.