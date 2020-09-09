Online music course at Oak Bluffs library

After its first success earlier this June, Oak Bluffs Public Library announces a free five-week music class for beginner ukulele and guitar, hosted on Zoom. The library announced in a press release that the course will once again be taught by local music educator Eric Mulhern, a classically trained guitarist and composer. As a teacher, the release says, Mulhern strives to engage students by “creating a fun and focused environment to fuel student’s passion for music.” Mulhern treats tailors every lesson to address the individual interests and skill level of the student.

Charlotte Wright, a participant of the inaugural class in June, says, “I really appreciated Eric’s teaching style, how well-suited the music was. He is a very patient teacher.”

Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 am and continuing each following Saturday — Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10, and Oct. 17 — the class will cover the basics of playing the ukulele or guitar and explore how music can serve as a mindfulness practice.

“As well as learning an instrument,” Mulhern says in the release, “we will explore how playing music can aid us in time management, stress relief, or simply as a fun way to occupy our time. By the end of the class you will be confident in your ability to play several great songs, and have the tools to learn many more.”

The class is free and open to the public, and recommended for ages 13 to senior citizens. Participants will need access to a Zoom-capable device, as well as headphones and a ukulele or guitar. The library asks participants to commit to attending all five classes in the course. Email oakbluffslibrary@gmail.com to sign up, as space is limited.