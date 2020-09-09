Virtual town hall to provide opioid screenings 

The Martha’s Vineyard Substance Use Disorder Coalition will host a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 9 am to 11 am, for Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day. Participants will learn from experts about opioid misuse and treatment, and will be able to access free, anonymous, and informational online screenings for themselves or a loved one.

For those who screen positive or still have concerns about opioid use, referrals to local treatment resources will be provided. The informational screening and resources will be available prior to, during, and after the event at opioidscreening.org.

Only about 10 percent of the 275,000 individuals in Massachusetts struggling with opioid use disorder are receiving treatment, according to a recent Boston Medical Center study. Five people die each day in the state from an opioid-related overdose.

More information about the event, including the link to the virtual town hall, will be provided in the upcoming days at bit.ly/MAscreening.