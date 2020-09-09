YMCA reopens to the public

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard is now open to the public, and will be regularly monitoring facility occupancy limits and health guidelines, according to a press release.

In the first phase of the reopening, the YMCA facilities will be open Monday through Friday, from 5:30 am to 9 pm, and on Saturdays from 7 am to 2 pm.

YMCA officials are asking members, before their first visit back, to review the new policies, sign their updated member waiver and member code of conduct, and make reservations for cardio machines, weight equipment, group exercise, and pool time in advance.

According to the YMCA reopening care guide posted on the Y website, to ensure the safety of staff, members, and community, visitors will be required to partake in a brief health screening by a Y employee, and may be refused admittance if displaying symptoms.

“We are taking safety seriously. If you’re not feeling well, we ask that you stay home and take advantage of our virtual options,” the website says.

All members will be required to practice social distancing while inside the Y. In some cases, the availability of equipment will be limited to ensure the recommended six feet of separation. The Y has also placed Plexiglas barriers throughout the wellness floor, though masks will be required as folks move through the facility and during workouts. Signage has been strategically placed to assist members in traffic direction and maintaining safe distances.

In order to comply with building occupancy limits set by the Centers for Disease Control, the Y may restrict access to certain areas at peak times. Those who plan to use the Wellness Floor, Aquatic Center, or attend a group class must reserve a spot online. “More info on this to come — but rest assured that we’ve made every effort to find the most user-friendly software for just this purpose. Not great at planning ahead? You’ll always be able to call the front desk during our business hours, and our team can assist you in making a reservation,” the website reads.

Members must check in with the front desk to confirm their reserved spots. Walk-in reservations may not always be accommodated due to space limitations.

Group exercise classes will take place outside, under the pavilion. Reserved spaces will be designated, with participants placed 10 feet apart so they can choose to not wear a mask if they prefer, although masks must remain on until the classes begin, according to the website.

Showers will not be available unless showering to enter the pool, but not upon exiting.

Locker availability will be limited, and the Y discourages use of the locker room except when needing to use the restroom