In a social media message Thursday, the Edgartown Police Department announced that between 10:30 am and 11 am, there will be a controlled detonation of a World War II-era ordnance.

The ordnance was found on South Beach, according to the post. “There will be a number of loud explosions in the area of the old landfill off of Meshacket Road,” the post states. “We apologize in advance for the brief disturbance.”