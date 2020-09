Dustin Reynolds is about to set out on the final part of his journey to become the first double-amputee to circumnavigate the globe alone on a sailboat.

#mvtimes #news #marthasvineyard ... See MoreSee Less

Single-handed sailor visits the Vineyard - The Martha's Vineyard Times www.mvtimes.com On an October night in 2008, 23-year-old Dustin Reynolds was hit by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle home after an outing with friends. He lost his left arm and leg, and barely escaped with ...