Rally in front of MVRHS to support sports season

A student-led rally will be held by student athletes and their families in front of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School at 11 am on Sunday, Sept. 13. According to a poster for the rally, students and their families will advocate for the reopening of fall sports, and for the importance of team sports in school. It will also give student athletes the opportunity to voice their views around what school sports should look like. Student athletes and their families who support the reintroduction of sports in the fall are encouraged to participate.

“Kids have already lost so much of what makes school special to them. We can’t lose sports, too,” Kim Wells, whose son is on the high school cross country team, told The Times. “Let’s get something happening here. Let’s get our kids back out and active.”