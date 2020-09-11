Remembering 9/11

1 of 4

A ceremony was held in front of the American Legion Post 257 at 8:45 am on Sept. 11, remembering the tragedy of that day in 2001, and honoring the lives lost.

Post Commander Jo Ann Murphy and many other veterans were at the ceremony, and Murphy read from a commemoration booklet prepared by the American Legion before Marine Corps veteran Woody Williams laid a ceremonial wreath on the flagpole.

“The unprovoked attacks of September 11, 2001, upon America by foreign terrorists have thrust the United States and other countries into a war it never envisioned, militarily or diplomatically,” Murphy read. “This new great unknown and uncertainty has woven itself into all the threads of society.”

She continued to say that the entirety of world opinion needs to be focused on the eradication of these kinds of “inhuman acts” perpetrated around the globe.

“One way to accomplish this is to never forget that those innocent victims did not die in vain,” Murphy said. “A noble and appropriate way to accomplish this is through the annual celebration of their lives.”

In order to remember those who died in each separate attack, and honor those who are still fighting for American safety and freedoms, Murphy said the American Legion asked that all houses of worship ring their bells at 8:45 am, 9:03 am, 9:43 am, 10 am, and noon.

Each bell represents when one of the hijacked aircrafts struck the North and South towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the field in Shanksville, Pa. The bell at noon is in remembrance of all those who have lost their lives to acts of terrorism.

In closing, Murphy also thanked the men and women who are continuing to fight for American values and against terrorism.