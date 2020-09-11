Roberts is interim director at Boys and Girls Club

Chris Roberts is taking over as the interim executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, the board of directors announced in a press release Friday.

“I’m excited to be taking over,” Roberts said in a brief interview Friday. Roberts is a former employee of The Times in the advertising department.

Jessie Damroth, who served as executive director for four years, left the top job in August.



Roberts will serve as the executive director while a search is conducted. “Based on his excellent record of service to the club, we are confident that Chris will successfully manage programs and operations of the club during this transition,” club president Jeffrey Madison said in the press release. “We are fortunate to have an incredible team onsite to ensure our continued tradition of providing quality programs, education, and services to the Island-wide youth population.”

The Boys and Girls club offers both a summer camp program and afterschool sessions that are important to Island families. Those have been made more challenging by the ongoing pandemic and the health guidelines imposed as a result.



According to the release, the club’s leadership and staff is working on safety protocols and programming that “allow for continued service to the Vineyard community” as schools get set to reopen next week.



“We want to continue to serve the critical needs of families and children during this challenging time,” Madison said in the release. “Our staff is committed to providing safe and enriching opportunities to Island children.”

According to an online bio, Roberts joined the Boys and Girls Club in May of 2018 as program director. Prior to that he served as a basketball coach at the club. “He enjoys being part of the club because he finds nothing more inspiring than watching a kid work hard and achieve what they have been working for,” the online biography states.

Roberts was a member of the board of directors for Martha’s Vineyard Little League for six years and served as president, vice president, and secretary. He has also coached baseball, basketball, flag football, and soccer.

He lives in West Tisbury with his wife, Elle Lash, and their children, Tobey and Carlotta.