Two new cases at TestMV site

There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported at the TestMV site Friday bringing the week’s total to four new cases at that site, according to a report issued by the Island’s boards of health Friday.

TestMV has now tested 13,251 with a total of 26 being positive, 12,852 negative and 373 pending results.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, on the other hand, has gone the entire month of September thus far without a new case of COVID-19. The hospital’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic started is now at 45 with 4,471 people tested. There have been 4,355 negative results and 17 tests are still pending.

All of this comes as Nantucket has seen a two-day spike of 14 cases, according to Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s website. The Inquirer & Mirror is reporting that the majority of those who tested positive work in the trades, including landscaping, construction, carpentry and painting — 12 of those who tested positive live on Nantucket and two are from off-island, according to the newspaper.

Along with the hospital and TestMV, the town of Aquinnah has tested 271 individuals and has had zero positive cases. There have been 200 negative results, and 71 individuals are awaiting test results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed one other case separately, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 71.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 25 individuals or 35 percent of the Island’s cases have been linked to another individual. Only three of the cases are still being monitored by public health officials. All of the other cases are no longer symptomatic and the patients have been released from isolation.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 71 confirmed cases, 45 are female and 26 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 15 are 20-29 years old, 10 cases are 60-69 years old, 13 are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and three are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

At the state level Friday, there were 443 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s total to 122,202. The state also continues to see COVID-19-related deaths. On Friday, 14 new deaths brought the total number to 8,971.