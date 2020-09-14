New COVID-19 case was individual test off-Island

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 Monday from an individual that was tested off-Island.

The boards have health have confirmed another case bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since march to 72.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new cases Monday. The hospital has not reported a new case so far this month.

The hospital’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic started is at 45 with 4,481 people tested. There have been 4,429 negative results and 7 tests are still pending.

TestMV has tested 13,511 with a total of 26 being positive, 12,983 negative and 502 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has also tested 278 people with zero positives, 270 negatives, and eight pending results.

All of this comes as Nantucket saw a two-day spike of 14 cases last week, according to Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s website. The Inquirer & Mirror is reporting that the majority of those who tested positive work in the trades, including landscaping, construction, carpentry and painting — 12 of those who tested positive live on Nantucket and two are from off-island, according to the newspaper.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 25 individuals or 35 percent of the Vineyard’s cases have been linked to another individual. Only three of the cases are still being monitored by public health officials. All of the other cases are no longer symptomatic and the patients have been released from isolation.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 72 confirmed cases, 45 are female and 27 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 16 are 20-29 years old, 10 cases are 60-69 years old, 13 are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and three are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

At the state level Monday, there were 235 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s total to 123,139. The state also continues to see COVID-19-related deaths. On Monday, 9 new deaths brought the total number to 9,010.