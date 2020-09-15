Beauty and the beach

To the Editor:

I am writing to thank town administrator Robert Whritenour and the members of the board of selectmen and department heads who have created this wonderful new beach for the people of Martha’s Vineyard.

As a former principal of the Oak Bluffs School, and a proponent of the slogan “Proud to be from O.B.,” I have long had a love of our proud town. My past experience as an Island elementary principal has also given me a clear understanding of how difficult it often is to make an idea a reality on the Island. This project obviously took the cooperation and dedication of many people. From the board of selectmen to the dredge committee … people working together made this happen! I wanted to salute their efforts. This beach is just wonderful!

Thank you to all.

Gerry Moriarty

Oak Bluffs