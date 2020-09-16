Aquinnah: Creative online connections

Happy first day of school, everyone (such as it is)! Usually this is a day when parents breathe a sigh of relief that their children are returning to a regular schedule that doesn’t involve parents’ direct supervision, but not this year. This year the Island schools are all beginning remotely, and while some of the younger grades go back to in-person school fairly soon, it still is a far cry from a normal school year. I feel for everyone involved in having to create the school plan for this year, and those who are in charge of implementing it. Coming up with a viable school plan during a pandemic cannot have been easy. I also feel for everyone with young children and full-time jobs, single parents, and, well, every other parent/caregiver/kid combo there is. Good luck to us all, and hopefully we all stay healthy.

Noni and Jed Smith have kittens for adoption. They are super-cute — two girls and two boys, two black and two tiger-striped. Call Noni at 508-939-9272 if you need a fuzzy creature to take care of and snuggle with through the long, dark winter.

The Aquinnah Shop is still open, and if the weather is fine, you can sit out on the deck. Their hours are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 6 pm. The Orange Peel Bakery Café is open most days for lunch, and the shops at the Cliffs are open as well.

The Aquinnah library is still only open for contactless pickup, so you cannot go in and browse, but you can browse the catalog online at aquinnahlibrary.org, and you can also call 508-645-2314 to talk to one of our lovely librarians, who will see if they have what you need. They also schedule some Zoom programming every week. This week it’s the kids’ craft time at 11 am on Saturday, and next week it will be the meeting of the book group on Sept. 24 at 3 pm. The group will be discussing Geraldine Brooks’ “Caleb’s Crossing.” Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register for the library’s Zoom programming.

If you are feeling creative and need to get together with other like-minded folk, Pathways Arts is meeting online weekly via Zoom. Its writer’s group meets every Tuesday at 7 pm; this is an open group, and all are welcome. It has other programming as well, simply email pathwaysARTSmv@gmail.com or call 508-645-9098 to find out how to get connected.

Susan and Doug Kline were here over Labor Day weekend with two of their children, and more important, two grandchildren. Their eldest son, Dylan Kline, was supposed to run the Boston Marathon back in April. That, of course, did not happen. So instead he ran the marathon here in Aquinnah on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. His finishing time was 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 54 seconds, or about the time it takes to binge-watch 10 episodes of a half-hour show. He ran for Team Impact, an organization that connects kids with life-altering illnesses with collegiate sports teams to help the children stay connected to others and help them heal. Congratulations, Dylan, on your run and for raising money and awareness for Team Impact.

The Martha’s Vineyard Substance Use Disorder Coalition is looking for young people on-Island (ages 18-20) to be part of a discussion on substance use. They are interested in learning about attitudes toward substance use, beliefs, knowledge of resources, and how the pandemic has affected use and/or access to resources. If interested, call 508-693-7900, ext. 222, or email info@mvsud.org. This group is part of a larger public health campaign that you can read about at mvsud.org.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.