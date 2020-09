West Tisbury is mourning the loss of one of its civic leaders, John Early. He is being remembered as someone who was always there when the Island community needed him. www.mvtimes.com/2020/09/12/john-early-master-builder-civic-stalwart-dies-74/ ... See MoreSee Less

