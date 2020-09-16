Chilmark: Latest film project from MVFF

“Only You and I Can End Racism” is the sign that disappeared from the end of our road, while the awkwardly hung sign “Black Lives Matter” was thrown on top of roadside bushes along Tabor House Road. I waited over a week to see if whoever put the signs up originally would stand up the BLM sign, or replace the missing blue placard. Neither happened, so I re-stood the BLM sign, which disappeared less than 24 hours later. Why?

Though there was no softball Sunday morning at Flanders Field, two men were enjoying hitting golf balls. Menemsha was bursting at its sunset seams with a spectacular weekend show each evening. Monday morning the parking lot was overflowing before 7 am at Squibby as surfers took to the near perfect waves under a hazy sky, while the tide was too high for dog walkers. Lucy Vincent Beach will open to dog walkers and everyone else after Oct. 15. Portuguese man-of-wars warning signs remain on our southside beaches.

I spoke with Thomas Bena the other day about MVFF’s latest project, a 15- to 20-minute film “to tell the story of the Vineyard’s great ponds.” They are looking for leads for potential interviewees, as well as sources of funding. The film budget is $30,000. Any donations to support the making of this film are fully tax-deductible. Checks can be made payable to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, with “Great Pond Film” in the memo line, and mailed to MVFF, Box 592, Chilmark, MA 02535.

Chilmark resident author Alice Early will speak about her first novel, “The Moon Always Rising,” on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 pm. Sign up for this virtual event through the Vineyard Haven library by contacting amcdonough@clamsnet.org or aearly@vineyard.net for meeting access information.

Kate Taylor, Jemima James, Rose Guerin, and Barbara Dacey will be singing together at the M.V. Museum on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, with a suggested donation of $20 per person. RSVP required at events@mvmuseum.org or 508-627-4441.

The Galley is open daily 11 am to 3 pm; the Chilmark General Store is open Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 5 pm; the Menemsha Deli is open 8:30 am to 3 pm; Larsen’s is open 10 am to 5 pm; Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5 or 5:30 pm. A big thank-you goes out to all the owners and staff at our local food stores and fish markets during these challenging and demanding times. Not getting those J-1 visas shifted the burden back to store owners operating with a skeleton staff and still meeting community needs. Our farm stands are essential, and have been doing an amazing job. North Tabor Farm will be putting a freezer in at its farm stand to sell its pork and chickens, we’ll let you know when it’s in. Mermaid Farm is stocked with meat, cheese, yogurt, and more. Thanks for making the parking area better so we can enjoy shopping at Beetlebung Farm. North Tisbury Farm Stand will stay open daily until Thanksgiving.

Climate Prep Week begins on Sept. 24 with two programs. The MA Library System has partnered with Communities Responding to Extreme Weather (Climate CREW) so we can prepare. The first program, Resilient Agriculture: Climate Impacts on Our Foods Systems and How We Can Respond on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1 pm offers a discussion led by Enet Mukurazita and hosted by the Yale School of Forestry’s Library, with women farmers in Zimbabwe on their experiences dealing with climate impacts. Register at bit.ly/3bXFVVD. At 7 pm, join sociologist Eric Klinenberg in a community discussion about his new book, “Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life.” Register at bit.ly/2RrIEgO. See the full schedule of programs running through Wednesday, Sept. 30, and sign up at climatecrew.org. The Chilmark library is doing a terrific job keeping us connected. For library info, see chilmarklibrary.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

The Chilmark Church Sunday 9 am services are outdoors, weather permitting, and continue on Zoom for those who can’t come out. Social distancing and masks are required. All are welcome, and if you can bring your own seating, there’s less to sanitize later.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID- or town-related at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

