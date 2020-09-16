Coming up at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library invites kids and families to drop by the Field Gallery for a storywalk for kids and families, from 11 am to 4 pm any day through Sept. 22. As you walk the gardens and grounds, you’ll read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett. While the grounds are open for the public to enjoy, social distancing and mask wearing are required. Spencer Thurlow will begin teaching another online Poetry Free Write Class on Thursday, Sept. 18. This class will meet weekly through Oct. 22. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 5:45 pm, join the library for Broadway Dance Through the Ages, an online dance class with Hallie Brevetti. This is a beginner dance class that includes a short warm-up, a brief history of the musical of the day, and a fun piece of choreography in the style of the show. Think of it as a workout class for musical theatre nerds. The class is open to all body abilities. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Friday, Sept. 18, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

The library offers the virtual Ballet and Books with ballerina Miss Shannon on Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 am. Class starts with singing, stretching, basic ballet technique, and creative movement, games, and exercises, and class will conclude with a ballet-themed storytime. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 2 pm, the Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason will start up online Adult Community Dance Classes. The class begins with a guided warm-up that will align the body and introduce dance technique along with building strength, stability, and flexibility. After bodies are warm and energized, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that keep them “socially connected and moving as one,” a press release from the library says. Class will end with a combination that leaves space for the dancers’ own creativity. This class can be done in the comfort of your own home on any surface, seated or standing. Classes meet every week on Mondays at 2 pm and Wednesdays at 10:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30pm, kids ages 7-14 are invited to join our weekly watercolor class. Please email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, drama guru Heather Capece will host a virtual Read-Aloud Book Group. Enjoy a weekly, dramatic reading of “The Chronicles of Narnia.” Email lhearn@clamsnet.org. At 4:30 pm, join the library’s virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. Also at 4:30 pm, educator and museum consultant Abby Remer will lead a Learning-to-Look virtual gallery tour and talk. Come learn the questions to ask yourself to get the most out of any piece in an interactive visual tour of the 11 photographers’ work in “Picturing the Fair” on West Tisbury library’s Virtual Gallery. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 6:30 pm, Jennifer Burkin will lead a virtual beginner drawing class for teens and adults. This class will cover the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will lead Virtual Traditional Storytime. Just like in a regular storytime, kids will be able to listen and enjoy books new and old, with some songs thrown in the mix. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. At 3:30 pm, librarian Elliott Bennett will facilitate an Anti-Racist Book Group. This group meets monthly, and focuses on anti-racism and social justice. This month’s discussion is about the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Coming this fall, librarian Dee Leopold will lead two virtual book groups. On October Mondays at 5 pm, join the library’s new Dollop of Trollope group, featuring the book “Doctor Thorne.” On October Wednesdays at 7 pm, Leopold will lead the Jane Austen Book Group, featuring the book “Sense and Sensibility.” Email Leopold at dleopold@clamsnet.org to join one or both groups.