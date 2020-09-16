Court report: Sept. 8, 2020

SEPT. 8, 2020

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Matthew L. Jackson, West Tisbury; DOB 11/3/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended license for OUI, leaving the scene of property damage, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, failure to stop/yield, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Anna K. Lindstrom-Greene, West Tisbury; DOB 3/5/69, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Mohammed F. Khan, Bayonne, N.J.; DOB 1/26/84, shoplifting by asportation, two additional charges of shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael T. Rebello, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/12/84, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%, failure to wear a seat belt, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Lance R. Wachenheim, Larchmont, N.Y.; DOB 5/08/63, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.