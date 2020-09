Celebrate Oktoberfest and enjoy German food and beverages that are traditionally served during this popular event in Europe. Seaweed’s restaurant in Oak Bluffs is preparing Island-grown sausage and roast chicken, house-made soft pretzels, mustard, sauerkraut, knodel, spaetzle, and all-natural German wines and beers. To make a reservation for either 5 pm or 7:15 pm on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 16 Kennebec Ave., or to arrange for takeout, call 508-338-7954.