Fair Thee Well

By Christine G. Burke

No fair, no ferris wheel this year! Remember

the stomach turning shoot-the-shoot with the screaming children

hot dogs, funnel cakes, shoo fly pie, lemonade, cotton candy, soft ice cream,

Now the fair is all dark and silent, the stars shining on empty fields,

populated by roving gangs of turkeys

the summer nights grow long and the days short, the memories of fairs of

long ago

peopling my mind with visions of twinkling lights

and messy corn, trinkets galore, all to be had for a ribbon of tickets

you’re too short for that ride, he shouted, but I dashed past him and got on

anyway.

foot long hotdogs with mustard and green green relish

we still find reasons to laugh

Toss the ball and try to hit the bull’s eye! Impossible, you say, and he hits

the target first crack.

Maybe we make our own fair, in our own yard, or in the caverns of our tiny

minds.

It was great to be a kid at the fair, wasn’t it?

Christine Burke lives year-round in Vineyard Haven with her husband, and across the street from their daughter and her family. She is thrilled to be part of several groups of excellent writers, including Poetry Drop-In with Donald Nitchie.

Poets with an Island connection are welcome to send their work to the Poet’s Corner facilitator, Laura Roosevelt, at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.