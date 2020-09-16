Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 7 – 11, 2020

CHILMARK

Sept. 8, Marc R. Villa and Margaret W. Villa sold 11 Howell Lane to Frank R. Bazos and Sarah L. Bazos for $2,660,000.

Sept. 8, Sergio Modigliani and Adriana Forte, trustees of Modigliani Trust, sold 12 North Slope Lane to Sandra L. Madden and Timothy C. Hampton for $585,000.

EDGARTOWN

Sept. 8, the town of Edgartown sold 61 Twentieth St. South to Celeste C. Stickney, f.k.a. Celeste Curtis, for $19,001.

Sept. 8, the town of Edgartown sold a lot on Twentieth St. South to Celeste C. Stickney, f.k.a. Celeste Curtis, for $9,501.

Sept. 8, the town of Edgartown sold 39 Twentieth St. South to Jessica Sears for $19,000.

Sept. 9, William J. Phelan and Patricia L. Phelan, co-trustees of the William J. Phelan Revocable Trust, and William J. Phelan and Patricia L. Phelan, co-trustees of the Patricia L. Phelan Revocable Trust, sold 12 Guernsey Lane to Marc J. Bloostein, trustee of 12 Cottage Harbor Trust, for $15,400,000.

Sept. 10, David M. Burns and Jane P. Burns, trustees of the Burns Family Trust, sold 10 Dory Circle for $665,000.

Sept. 10, John Reilly and Molly Reilly sold 4 Sheriffs Lane to Robert N. Cavanaugh III and Christine M. Cavanaugh for $4,400,000.

Sept. 10, Kenneth A. Schoenberg and Kathleen W. Schoenberg sold 6 Whistling Swan Circle to Lakwania N. Allen for $855,000.

Sept. 11, Denise L. Page and Scott D. Page sold 12 Zoll Road to Michael W. Beattie and Katherine O. Beattie for $1,175,000.

Sept. 11, Stephen Sigel and David Murachver, trustees of Sara Hotchkiss Realty Trust, sold 10 Hotchkiss Lane to Sharon Vitti, trustee of Sharon A. Vitti Revocable Trust, for $900,000.

GOSNOLD

Sept. 8, Jeffrey T. Spear sold lot 120, 52 West End Road, to Brendan Foley for $1,650,000.

Sept. 10, Thomas B. Worth and Oliver F. Ames, trustees of Ponzecchi Massachusetts Real Property Trust, sold 10 Broadway and lots on Village Cottage and Doris Jenkins House to Robert C. Burns Jr. for $500,000.

OAK BLUFFS

Sept. 9, Bruce T. Smyth, trustee of Agreement & Declaration of Trust of Sophia T. Smith, sold 5 Winona Ave. to Davlyn G. Mosley and Kyle A. Mosley for $1,370,000.

Sept. 11, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold 25 Paddock Road to Randy Bryant for $699,000.

TISBURY

Sept. 10, Sean Mulvey, trustee of 169 Clover Hill Nominee Trust, sold 169 Clover Hill Drive to Nicholas M. Anderle and Jodi L. Anderle for $839,000.

Sept. 10, Sean Mulvey, trustee of 169 Clover Hill Nominee Trust, sold a portion of 169 Clover Hill Drive to Charles T. Felder for $15,000.

Sept. 11, Zildomar Wanziler sold 47 Madeline Lane to Andrew Wayne Peart and Orrin Orlando Peart for $684,000.

WEST TISBURY

Sept. 11, Baylor College of Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital sold 55 Naushon Road to Joseph C. Santangelo, trustee of 55 Naushon Road Realty Trust, for $1,495,000.