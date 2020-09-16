Rising with the moon

Join author Alice Early in discussing her awardwinning debut novel, “The Moon Always Rising,” which tells the story of a woman from the highlands of Scotland who starts a new life on a Caribbean island and discovers the healing power of forgiveness. The book is available in paperback at Bunch of Grapes and Edgartown Books, as well as online. To learn more about the author, visit aliceearly.com. To take part in this event through the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 pm, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.